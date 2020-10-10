ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.01383762 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,185,231 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

