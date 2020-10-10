Contentos Price Hits $0.0075 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $991,018.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Contentos

COS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,332,350 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

