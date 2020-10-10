Contrasting Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoCyte and Oxford Immunotec Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoCyte currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Oxford Immunotec Global.

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.39 Oxford Immunotec Global $73.71 million 4.78 -$1.81 million ($0.05) -271.60

Oxford Immunotec Global has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. Oxford Immunotec Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Oxford Immunotec Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% Oxford Immunotec Global -28.12% -7.52% -6.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. The company develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis. It is also developing C6 Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme) ELISA kit, which measures Lyme specific antibodies; and T-SPOT.CMV test that utilizes its T-SPOT technology platform to measure the strength of a patient's cellular immune response to antigens specific to cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as provides information for informing management strategies of patients at risk of CMV infection and disease, such as transplant patients. The company markets its T-SPOT.TB test through a direct sales force in the United States, certain European countries, and Japan, as well as through distributors internationally. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

