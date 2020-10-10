Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.30

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.30 and traded as low as $102.00. Conygar Investment shares last traded at $107.98, with a volume of 39,686 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83.

In other Conygar Investment news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £49,400 ($64,549.85).

Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

