CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.86. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 174,205 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

