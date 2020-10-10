Critical Analysis: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and Spire (NYSE:SR)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.54 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.92 Spire $1.95 billion 1.47 $184.60 million $3.73 14.95

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Spire. Spire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spire pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Spire has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Spire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50% Spire 4.03% 8.50% 2.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy Partners and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire 0 5 6 0 2.55

Spire has a consensus target price of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 30.70%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Spire on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

