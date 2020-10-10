Crypto Village Accelerator Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 171.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00008028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $3.41 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 240.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

