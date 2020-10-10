Cube Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, CPDAX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cube has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00248636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01519306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00156221 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

