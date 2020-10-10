Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,203.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,751.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

