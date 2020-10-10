Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.92. 2,240,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.32. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

