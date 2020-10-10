Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $5.48. Cyanconnode shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 612,079 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

In related news, insider Heather Peacock bought 90,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,545.45 ($5,939.44).

About Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

