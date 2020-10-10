CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0097

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $841,254.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00435507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,349.71 or 1.00031000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00046743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

