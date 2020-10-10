DAD Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and $1.37 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05027005 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

