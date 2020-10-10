Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $267.38

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $267.38 and traded as low as $249.99. Daily Journal shares last traded at $251.80, with a volume of 6,293 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DJCO shares. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 80.75%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,300 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 6,800 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.47, for a total value of $1,947,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,299.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,835 shares of company stock worth $3,678,316. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

