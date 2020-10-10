Dash 1-Day Volume Tops $450.39 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $67.95 or 0.00601430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Bitbns, Ovis and TradeOgre. Dash has a market cap of $662.71 million and $450.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00032486 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.03851183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000650 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,753,075 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Coinsquare, Coinroom, LocalTrade, Bitinka, Bittylicious, Coinsuper, Mercatox, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Negocie Coins, Cryptomate, Graviex, Bitsane, BitFlip, CEX.IO, Binance, Bitbns, YoBit, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Bisq, BitBay, Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Ovis, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, WazirX, Bithumb, C2CX, Braziliex, Exrates, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Crex24, Tidex, ZB.COM, ABCC, Coinbe, Iquant, LBank, Upbit, Liquid, Coinhub, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, ACX, WEX, Coinrail, xBTCe, Indodax, Poloniex, Kraken, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Kuna, Exmo, Kucoin, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Bibox, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, C-CEX, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, C-Patex and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.