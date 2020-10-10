DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.24 or 0.05041457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031069 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

