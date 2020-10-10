Databroker (DTX) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $9,063.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

