DECOIN Trading 17.2% Higher This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2.27 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,887,218 coins and its circulating supply is 53,664,345 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

