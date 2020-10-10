Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.75. Deer Valley shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 450 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Deer Valley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Deer Valley Corp. engages in designs, manufactures, and finances factory built homes. It specializes in developing of homes and markets through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was founded on November 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Guin, AL.

