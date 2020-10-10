DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 79.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $55,785.14 and $393.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00088547 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000850 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021253 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000262 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007567 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

