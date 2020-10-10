Denarius Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $228.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. Denarius has a market cap of $827,794.46 and $228.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,404,147 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.