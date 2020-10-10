Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.87 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BitForex and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and $792,716.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00091443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.01512062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154640 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, FCoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, CoinBene, Binance, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, BitForex, Allbit, WazirX, Liquid, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

