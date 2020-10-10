Desire (DSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,318.11

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Desire has a market capitalization of $16,318.11 and $9,061.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Desire has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

