Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.80. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million and a PE ratio of 66.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

