DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $168.59

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and traded as high as $213.00. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 513,597 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $459.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

