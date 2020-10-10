Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00007422 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $5,340.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1,009.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001641 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.01180455 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,533,402 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

