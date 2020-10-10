Digital Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $810,933.96 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $59.91 or 0.00530633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $810,933.96 and approximately $1.48 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,535 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

