Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Cap of $340,374.37 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $340,374.37 and approximately $24.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.01022719 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 181% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

