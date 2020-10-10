DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $384,119.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.42 million and $384,119.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00602099 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.03864159 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000650 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,536,608 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

