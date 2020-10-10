Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $132.53 million and approximately $122,137.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00029408 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

