Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinEx, Cryptohub and CoinEgg. Dogecoin has a market cap of $340.43 million and $101.81 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00433294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002849 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,618,320,331 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, C-Patex, Mercatox, Coinsquare, Bittylicious, BtcTrade.im, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Bits Blockchain, Robinhood, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Koineks, Coinbe, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-CEX, Ovis, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, FreiExchange, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinEx, YoBit, Cryptopia, Kraken, CoinFalcon, Graviex, Exrates, Bitbns, QBTC, Crex24, ZB.COM, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Exmo, Novaexchange, BCEX, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Indodax, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, cfinex, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

