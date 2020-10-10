Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.59

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and traded as high as $37.24. Domtar shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 27,491 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 5.0396492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

