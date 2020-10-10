Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.20

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $19.29. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 11,082 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

