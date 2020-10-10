Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Allcoin, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $39,789.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,355,726 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

