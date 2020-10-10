Dynamic (DYN) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003732 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $7,831.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,124,291 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

