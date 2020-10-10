ECC (ECC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.65 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 103.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ECC has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $201.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded up 113.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,307.12 or 1.00082136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001420 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00146748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

