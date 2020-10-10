Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $4.50. Edap Tms shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 89,432 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

