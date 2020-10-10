eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

EGAN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,659 shares of company stock worth $595,122 in the last ninety days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 122.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

