Eidoo (EDO) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars.

