Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.50 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00013224 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $50.77 million and $1.34 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00249653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00091749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.01515271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00156020 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,917,991 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

