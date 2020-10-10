Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,573 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dollar General worth $138,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $222.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

