Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,551 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Target worth $102,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $164.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

