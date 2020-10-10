Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $198,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

