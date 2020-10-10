EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00023478 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, OEX, BitFlip and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,490,418 coins and its circulating supply is 936,790,406 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Poloniex, IDAX, Bibox, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Tidebit, Hotbit, COSS, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Rfinex, QBTC, CoinEx, DOBI trade, Zebpay, CoinTiger, RightBTC, BitFlip, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Livecoin, EXX, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Liqui, WazirX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Kuna, OEX, Coinone, ChaoEX, BCEX, IDCM, Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Exmo, Coindeal, CPDAX, OTCBTC, LBank, Tidex, Coinbe, CoinBene, Neraex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bitfinex, OpenLedger DEX, BitMart, YoBit, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Ovis, Kraken, DragonEX, BigONE, Exrates, Koinex, DigiFinex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

