Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Era Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $622,373.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.44 or 0.05072172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

