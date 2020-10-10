Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $617.62 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $617.62 million and $512.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00047000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BTC-Alpha, OKCoin International and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.03284441 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, HBUS, Binance, Liquid, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Kucoin, Huobi, C-CEX, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, RightBTC, BCEX, ABCC, Bithumb, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, C2CX, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bitsane, Gate.io, CoinEx, Coinone, LBank, Bittrex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, ChaoEX, BigONE, BitForex, Bitbns, FCoin, CoinTiger, Coinroom, Bibox, Koineks, YoBit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, EXX, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, OKEx, BTC Markets, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, Upbit, CoinBene, Korbit, Coinut, Instant Bitex, Ovis, CPDAX, CoinEgg, Exrates, HitBTC, OKCoin International and Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

