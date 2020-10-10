Ethereum Gold Project Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,240.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $58,582.23 and approximately $3,240.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.44 or 0.05072172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,391,530 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

