ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.41

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.43. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 4,181 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 1.70% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.