Everus (EVR) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $21.17 million and $49,690.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.05194995 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,882 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.