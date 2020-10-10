Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.85. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones; Zaaz keyboards; Psyko Krypton sound headphones; and Extreme Gamer products.

